According to him, every project started under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has come to a standstill.

Mahama made the statement when he addressed some market women and party supporters in Sogakope in the Volta Region.

Former President John Mahama

“It is a pity. Everything that we started has come to a standstill. I go round the country and most of the roads; where we left them on 7 January 2017, that is where the roads have ended,” he lamented.

“All the community-based secondary schools, where we left them on 7 January 2017, that is where they have ended. All the projects have come to a standstill because the NDC left office, the community secondary schools have come to a standstill. All the road projects have come to a standstill.”

Mahama further stated that the ruling NPP sees the Free SHS as the solution to all the challenges facing the country.

He said the Akufo-Addo government responds to every criticism of its policies by saying they have implemented 'free SHS'.

“And the tragedy is, if you ask the New Patriotic Party (NPP): ‘What are they doing about the road?’ they will say free SHS. If you ask about the CHPS compound, they will say we have given you free SHS. When you ask about jobs, they will say we have given you free SHS,” the NDC flagbearer added.