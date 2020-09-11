Speaking at the NPP’s ‘The Youth Must Know’ series, Nana B noted: “The NPP has created over two million jobs in three and a half years (2,055,010). These include:

• Public Sector – 778,706

• Formal Private Sector – 267,939

• Government Job-Creation Programmes – 1,008,365.”

Giving a breakdown of the figure, he said jobs were created through five government programmes, which are: Planting for Food and Jobs (Annual Average): 762,300

• Nation Builders Corps: 100,000

• National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP): 92,000

• National Identification Authority: 35,380

• Out-grower Value Chain Fund (OVCF) (Annual Average): 7,254

• Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project (Annual Average): 11,431

He added: “Unrivalled infrastructural projects in SHS and Basic Schools – 1,200 infrastructural projects in SHS and 557 at the basic school level. This development also encompasses libraries– the construction of 2 libraries and renovation of 10 existing libraries, including the Accra Central, Asokore and Hohoe libraries. The construction and establishment of ten (10) Training Centres of Excellence for the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (COTVET).

“Restoration of Teacher Trainees Allowance to 48,000 teacher trainees which cost Ghc 357 million in the 2020 fiscal year alone, restoration of Nursing Trainees Allowance to 49,000 nursing trainees which also cost Ghc336 million in the 2020 fiscal year.

The NPP's National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye

“Youth scholarships for over 30,000 brilliant and needy students via the District Level Scholarship Scheme in 2019, alone, projected to be over 60,000 students in 2020.”

Comparing the manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and that of the NPP, Nana B said that of the major opposition is full of contradictions and promising spree.

“The promising spree, contradictions and u-turns of Mr John Mahama and the NDC signal only one thing: that their singular aim is to say and do whatever it takes–including what the devil may himself frown upon– to capture political power,” Nana B stressed.