He said the elephant family can avoid an implosion if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo resigns on health grounds for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch says such a move will bring consensus on who represents the NPP in 2024.

“There is only one possibility for consensus-building on a decision on who replaces Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The President has to step down for health reasons for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be sworn in as a President. Then Bawumia will pick Alan Kyeremanten as his Vice. I think Alan Kyeremanten will then support Bawumia during the party’s primaries," he said.

He also said that apart from this, the NPP will have a challenge if there is an open contest especially between John Alan Kyeremanten and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ben Ephson

“Ashantis will not vote if Bawumia wins the primaries. Also, if Kyeremanten wins, the people of the North will also not vote. They will trigger the perception that NPP uses the North and dump them like they did to Alhaji Aliu Mahama,” he said.

Outspoken MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has warned of a rift in the NPP heading towards the 2024 elections.

According to him, the early campaigns for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer must cease.

“A disturbing phenomenon is gradually creeping within the rank and file of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said on Oman FM.

The maverick lawmaker believes rather than jumping the gun, all efforts must be channeled towards supporting President Akufo-Addo to succeed in his second.