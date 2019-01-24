He said many of these promises have been the bane of the NPP-led government.

"Nana Addo’s problems are the so many promises he made; because of all those promises, he is now facing the challenge of making sure they are all pushed through; a policy like the free SHS...” , he said on Peace FM.

The former Rector of Institute of Professional Studies also advised the president to be cautious on some of his policies.

Prof Alabi said President Akufo-Addo did well in establishing the Special Prosecutor’s office “but he should make sure everything is going on well there in terms of logistics”.

He said if President Akufo-Addo had completed the school buildings started by the John Mahama administration, some of the second cycle schools would not be running on a double track.

Profesor Alabi scaled through vetting of the NDC Presidential primaries yesterday and he is set to contest former President Mahama and five other aspirants on February 23.