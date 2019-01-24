He said many of these promises have been the bane of the NPP-led government.

"Nana Addo’s problems are the so many promises he made; because of all those promises, he is now facing the challenge of making sure they are all pushed through; a policy like the free SHS...” , he said on Peace FM.

The former Rector of Institute of Professional Studies also advised the president to be cautious on some of his policies.

Prof Alabi said President Akufo-Addo did well in establishing the Special Prosecutor’s office “but he should make sure everything is going on well there in terms of logistics”.

Joshua Alabi

He said if President Akufo-Addo had completed the school buildings started by the John Mahama administration, some of the second cycle schools would not be running on a double track.

Profesor Alabi scaled through vetting of the NDC Presidential primaries yesterday and he is set to contest former President Mahama and five other aspirants on February 23.