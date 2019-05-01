According to him, the President has clearly shown that he is not in charge of the management of the country’s affairs.

He said Nana Addo is oblivious of happenings in the country, adding that he must “wake up.”

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, the former APC flagbearer said the President has failed to transform the fortunes of the country since assuming office.

“I will tell him to wake up, because in 2016, I put up a small video and I told Ghanaians that when Nana Addo becomes the president, he will not be the one managing the economy, there will be certain people managing it, so they should tell us Ghanaians who is going to be in the frontline managing this country,” Mr. Ayariga said.

“And that is what is happening, Nana Addo as a president does not even know what is happening in the country, because nothing is moving the Nana Addo people thought is the man who was coming to salvage the country, is the man who is now sleeping.”

He added that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo have failed Ghanaians.

According to him, the NPP government has taken Ghanaians for a ride, despite the faith reposed in them during the 2016 elections.

“So far, they have failed Ghanaians. Nana Addo as a presidential candidate in 2016 campaigned better than as a president in 2017, he has failed,” Mr. Ayariga continued.

“Ghanaians believed in the integrity of Nana Addo. They looked at his quality, age, exposure, his level of experience…and believed that this was a man that was coming to salvage Ghana.”

“We have taken Ghana for a ride…Ghana is retrogressing, I am not happy, I do not even sleep, because we have fine brains and good politicians but look at where we are.”