According to the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Ibrahim Ahmed, the EC is influenced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to create 25 new constituencies.

He said the move is to give the NPP to win more seats in its stronghold adding that 17 constituencies will be created in the Ashanti region.

READ MORE: "NPP waged war against Charlotte Osei but she didn't die"

He revealed that the Asawase constituency, which is being occupied by the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka will be split into two to favour the NPP.

He also hinted that the Bimbila Constituency in the Northern which is currently held by the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul would also be divided into two constituencies, Bimbila South and North.

"Before 2018, when the issue about Charlotte Osei became topical, I indicated clearly that the faceless people who asked for her to leave will make some demands. Mr. President has an agenda against the NDC and has asked the EC to create new and additional 25 constituencies to disadvantage others.

"There is a plan for a new Parliamentary chamber to be built and has been budgeted for but for now, where will the extra 25 MPs sit when new constituencies are created. Very soon, we'll be told that citizens have petitioned and have asked for the creation of new constituencies and so it must happen. We are all in this country, we'll see what happens," the MP said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

READ ALSO: Minority threatens to initiate ‘vote of no confidence’ against Jean Mensa

Article 47(5) of the 1992 Constitution mandates the EC to "review the division of Ghana into constituencies at intervals of not less than seven years, or within 12 months after the publication of the enumeration figures after holding of a census of the population of Ghana, whichever is earlier, as may, as a result, alter constituencies".

The EC in 2012 increased the number of constituencies from 230 to the current 275 and may increase the constituencies to 300.