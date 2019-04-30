It is rare for most African politicians to tender in their resignations even though they have been indicted in corrupt or integrity cases.

However, the trend seems to be reversing a little in the Ghanaian political scene as a few appointees have tendered in their resignation within the last two administrations.

President John Mahama's tenure saw the resignation of then Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor amidst the 'bus branding' saga and Dr. Kwabena Donkor, then Minister of Power over "Dumsor".

Since his swearing in on January 7, 2017, the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been rocked by some mini-scandals which have resulted in resignations.

We, at Pulse Ghana, chronicled four (4) of these resignations and the circumstances that led to these appointees stepping down from their positions.

Otiko Afisa Djaba: President Akufo-Addo's first ministerial reshuffle came with a few surprises such as the reassigning of the then Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid and the Minister of Gender, Children and Special Protection, Otiko Aafisa Djaba.

Otiko was named as the Ghanaian Ambassador to Italy during the reshuffle, however, she respectfully rejected her new role and resigned from the government. The 56-year-old has further announced she is retiring from active politics.

William Quaitoo: The former Deputy Minister of Agriculture resigned from the Nana Addo government in August, 2017. He resigned his post because of some ethnic comments he made about people from Northern Ghana.

Mr Quaittoo, 50, who is also the Member of Parliament for Akim Oda in an interview on Accra based Star FM said the people of the North are “difficult people.”

He was discussing a controversial issue about the impact of the fall army worm in the Northern Region.

Rockson Bukari: Yesterday, April 29th, a Minister of State at the Presidency, Rockson Bukari resigned after a recording that captured him attempting to stop a Starr FM journalist from publishing a damaging story about Shaanxi Mining was leaked.

The former Upper East Regional Minister had earlier denied claims he attempted to bribe the journalist to kill the story against a judge and the Shaanxi Mining Company late in 2018.

Charles Bissue: Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, released an undercover documentary on some of the corrupt dealings by government officials in the fight against galamsey in February.

Among the state officials caught on tape engaging in an illegal activity was Charles Bissue, Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Mr. Bissue was captured accepting money ostensibly to facilitate clearance for a mining company without going through due process.

He was heard in the video instructing his subordinates to fast-track the processing of the company’s documents.