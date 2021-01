She will be deputised by Fawaz Aliu and Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman while others such as Eugene Arhin (Director of Communications) maintain their positions.

The President also retained Nana Asante Bediatuo as his Secretary in the batch of appointment released by the Presidency Tuesday, Janaury 19, 2021.

These category of appointments do not have to undergo parliamentary vetting but are to be done in consultation with the Council of State.

Full list below: