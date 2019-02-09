This was contained in the next week business statement of the parliament.

President AKufo-Addo, whose administration has come under severe public backlash, is expected to address the nation on the security challenges confronting the country.

He is also expect to tout his government's achievements in the railway sector, sport, economy, agriculture and industry.

Other areas expected to get the attention of the president are the free senior high school, regional capitals for the new regions, district assembly election and teacher motivation.

President Akufo-Addo has a public approval rating of 58 percent, according to a survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana.

In a research conducted by the Department which focused on various sectors of governance and economy, 63.5% of the 5000 voters sampled endorsed the Free Senior High School [SHS] programme, making it one of the popular initiatives of the government.

Dr. Maame Gyekye Gyandoh, Head of the Political Science Department at the University, who presented the findings said the respondents were selected from 80 constituencies with constituencies in all the 10 regional capitals being part.

The findings mean that there has been a drop in the approval ratings of Akufo-Addo; the same institution announced in January 2018 that 62% of Ghanaians still have confidence in the Akufo-Addo government.