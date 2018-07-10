Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo will seek re-election in 2020 – Gabby Otchere-Darko assures


Gabby Otchere-Darko believes the President has what it takes to occupy the seat of government for two terms despite his age.

  • Published:
Nana Akufo-Addo is aiming for two terms and will seek re-election in the 2020 elections, a confidante of the President, Gabby Otchere-Darko has said.

The President is current 74-years-old, and will be 76 by the time his first term of office ends in the year 2020.

However, Mr. Otchere-Darko believes he has what it takes to occupy the seat of government for two terms despite his age.

READ ALSO: 2020 Polls: Mahama denies choosing Dr. Asiama as running-mate for 2020 elections

According to him, President Akufo Addo has so much passion for his job that four years will not be enough for him to institute all his plans for a better Ghana.

Gabby Otchere-Darko

 

Speaking at the just-ended Annual Delegates Congress of the ruling New Patriotic Party, held on Saturday at Koforidua, he said the President is in peak condition and will definitely contest the 2020 elections.

“My fear is that he works too hard. In terms of his physical endurance, he has more than even me, and I am 20 years younger than him…and he is alert,” the lawyer stated.

“What feeds the physical is also the conviction. He feels that he has to achieve something and I feel he paces himself in a way that can keep him going in a sense that it is the work that keeps him going. It is not about the perks of the office.”

His comments come after the President suggested in one of his addresses last year that he may not seek re-election.

READ ALSO: NPP Government: Our opponents have been put to shame – Nana Addo jabs NDC

Addressing journalists at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he is not sure if his name will be on the ballot in 2020.

This was after some group of illegal miners threatened to vote him out for his unwavering campaign against their mining activities.

Also, the opposition National Democratic Congress has constantly questioned the health status of the President, suggesting he may not be strong enough to seek re-election.

However, Mr. Otchere-Daro debunked such claims, stressing that Nana Addo is fit and read to contest the 2020 polls.

“I hope his appointees don’t let him down…as far as I know, he is definitely ready for another term and he is running for another term, God willing,” he assured.

