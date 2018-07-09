news

Former President John Dramani Mahama says reports that he has handpicked former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, as his running mate for the 2020 elections are untrue and not factual.

Reports circulating in the local media over the weekend claimed that Dr. Asiama has been chosen as Mahama’s running-mate, as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) aims to return to power in 2020.

READ ALSO: NPP Government: Our opponents have been put to shame – Nana Addo jabs NDC

According to the report, Dr. Asiama was selected for the role out of three other shortlisted persons following serious deliberations by the hierarchy of the NDC.

It was reported that the former deputy Bank of Ghana Governor was picked as a result of his age, general appeal, technocrat background, unblemished record.

However, Mahama has dismissed such reports, insisting it is not true that he has chosen Dr. Asiama as his running-mate ahead of the 2020 polls.

In a Twitter post, the ex-president said although the report is a “fertile imagination“, it’s not factual.

— John Dramani Mahama (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"A+ for fertile imagination, F minus for fact," Mahama wrote on his Twitter handle, accompanied by the link to the said report.

READ ALSO: NPP Delegates Congress: NPP wasted too much resources on posters – UK Conservative Party rep

Last month Mahama indicated that he will contest for President in the 2020 elections, via a social media post.

His candidacy has, however, been challenged by some ranking members of the NDC, including Alban Bagbin, who has also declared his intention of becoming the Presidential aspirant of the NDC.