NPP wasted too much resources on posters – UK Conservative Party rep

news

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wasted too much resources on the printing of posters during the party’s annual Delegates Congress, a representative of the UK’s Conservative Party, Dr. John Hayward, has said.

According to him, he “saw more posters than the delegates at this conference” and wondered, if that was the best way to put resources to use.

READ ALSO: NPP Delegates Conference: John Boadu receives overwhelming endorsement as NPP General Secretary

He wondered why the ruling party would go for a flamboyant organization of their national delegates congress, when it could have been done in a more prudent way.

Delivering a solidarity message at the conference, Dr. Hayward urged government to invest in the lives of the citizenry rather than the high expenses on peripheral matters.

He stated that the NPP may pay dearly in the national elections if it does not change this lavish culture, because voters are more interested in parties that attend to their concerns.

In his view, the NPP must "reach out more to the people”, rather than spend resources in this manner on the organization of a delegates congress.

"I came through the streets today and I saw so many posters of the wonderful candidates here. But I had to reflect. I think I saw more posters than the delegates at this conference and I wondered, ‘is this really the best use of our resources?’" Dr. Hayward said.

READ ALSO: NPP Delegates Conference: Sammy Awuku cruises to landslide election win

He added: “We the Conservative Party learnt this in a bitter way so we have changed our way. Focus your time, efforts and resources on reaching out to voters in Ghana.”

Over 6,000 delegates gathered at the Koforidua Technical University on Saturday, June 7, 2018, as NPP held its annual Delegates Congress.