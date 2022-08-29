RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo-Addo’s regime is ‘the greatest political scam’ – Mahama

Evans Effah

Former president, John Dramani Mahama says the last couple of years under Akufo-Addo has seen unprecedented hardship for the Ghanaian people.

Former president, John Dramani Mahama.
Former president, John Dramani Mahama.

He also described the Akufo-Addo regime as ‘the greatest political scam in the 4th Republic’.

Speaking at the Lawyers’ Conference of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, August 28, Mr. Mahama said the current economic crisis must be placed at the doorstep of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamadu Mahamadu.

He, however, assured the gathering that the NDC will make things better if they come into power.

Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to restore hope and turn the fortunes of our motherland around from the pitiable state in which we currently find ourselves. At this time, Ghana our motherland is in deep crisis. Our economy is in a dire situation,” he said.

Our economic fortunes deteriorate with every passing day. Ghana is facing an unprecedented economic tailspin of runaway inflation, which is currently measured at above 30%; [and] a fast depreciating currency,’’ Mr. Mahama added.

The former President continued, “Let me add without equivocation that [this is] the government that has proven to be the greatest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic. By current indices, the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP government remains the worst ever in the history of our 4th Republic”.

Ghana’s economy appears to have taken a historical dip in terms of its viability and ratings.

The country’s currency, the Ghana Cedi, has in recent times sharply depreciated against the US dollar in what many businessmen, including the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), have described as ‘unfortunate’.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians are lucky to have me as President – Akufo-Addo

NPP and Akufo-Addo will retain power in 2020 – EIU report

I’ll make sure NPP wins 2024 elections – Akufo-Addo

Charles Owusu and Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Charles Owusu blames IGP Akuffo Dampare over economic hardship

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Government to inject $2bn into economy to curb cedi depreciation - Oppong Nkrumah