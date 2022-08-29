Akufo-Addo’s regime is ‘the greatest political scam’ – Mahama

Speaking at the Lawyers’ Conference of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, August 28, Mr. Mahama said the current economic crisis must be placed at the doorstep of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamadu Mahamadu.

He, however, assured the gathering that the NDC will make things better if they come into power.

“Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to restore hope and turn the fortunes of our motherland around from the pitiable state in which we currently find ourselves. At this time, Ghana our motherland is in deep crisis. Our economy is in a dire situation,” he said.

“Our economic fortunes deteriorate with every passing day. Ghana is facing an unprecedented economic tailspin of runaway inflation, which is currently measured at above 30%; [and] a fast depreciating currency,’’ Mr. Mahama added.

The former President continued, “Let me add without equivocation that [this is] the government that has proven to be the greatest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic. By current indices, the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP government remains the worst ever in the history of our 4th Republic”.

Ghana’s economy appears to have taken a historical dip in terms of its viability and ratings.