The slur has generated a lot of controversy for the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama since last week.

Hon Adongo, in an article on the Agyapa Royalties deal labelled it as a ploy to steal state resources by "Akyem Sakawa" boys.

There have been numerous calls on him and John Mahama to apologize, a call the NDC said is not justified.

“I have not insulted anyone I didn’t know, but for those that I targeted, there is no way I will render an apology because they are still practicing the Sakawa.”

“But those who went on a demonstration I don’t know them hence there is nothing I have said against them”. Mr. Isaac Adongo told Kwame Adinkra in an interview on Pure FM Kumasi.

He said he will only retract that statement if the people he targeted move away from their shenanigans.

If they (some people in government) behave in ways of Sakawa that is the words I will use for them. If they behave honourably, I will describe them as Akyem Honourables, if they behave responsibly, I will describe them as the changed Akyem responsible people. But if they behave in Sakawa ways, the Sakawa has come to stay until they change their ways and begins to put Ghana first.”

MP Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

“If you parade those people (some people in government) before me, I will still describe them as such”, Isaac Adongo stressed.

Some Chiefs and people of Akyem States on Wednesday, September, 9 held a demonstration against the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Former President John Dramani Mahama over his “the Akyem Sakawa Boys” Facebook post.