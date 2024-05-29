Ambulance trial saga: Godfred Dame won’t resign today or tomorrow – NPP

He said Dame was going on with his job as A-G and that the case of the financial loss in respect to the ambulances would be tried in court, not in the media.

"He won't resign today or tomorrow, he will continue in his role as is fit as an Attorney-General.

"Your doctored, fake, cut-and-paste tape is headed nowhere. He will continue his job, we would meet in court to discuss the case not in public," he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 28 released a purported phone conversation in which Dame is heard discussing matters relating to the ambulance purchase case.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the case, discusses issues concerning the first accused (Ato Forson), meetings at the home of a Supreme Court Justice and issues about the contract for ambulances.

The tape, purportedly featuring conversations between the AG and the witness, suggests that the witness was being instructed on how to frame his testimony to ensure Dr Forson's culpability.

Pulse Ghana

This development comes amid ongoing legal battles where Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and a current Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, is accused of authorizing payments for defective ambulances, which the prosecution claims resulted in financial loss to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC has highlighted several key excerpts from the tape that they argue demonstrate clear attempts by the AG to influence the witness's testimony.

The controversy began when Jakpa, the third accused in the trial, alleged that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Dr. Forson.