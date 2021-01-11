This is the second time the NDC MP was attacked, beaten, and robbed at his residence.

The incident happened Sunday dawn, January 10, 2021, when suspected robbers invaded the Rootsenaf Gas filling station belonging to the MP at Satsimadza near Agbozume on the Accra-Aflao road.

A security man at post sustained gunshot wounds while the robbers made away with an amount of GH¢7,000, a pump-action gun, and other unspecified items.

On December 11, 2020, the MP was attacked at his Afiadenyigba residence when the armed men ransacked the rooms in the house.

The robbers made away with more than GH¢50,000 and other valuables such as phones and laptops.

Kwame Gakpey escaped through the backdoor to the Afiadenyigba police station but upon reaching there, it was locked.