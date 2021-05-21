RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Asiedu Nketiah’s conduct at election petition was irresponsible and moribond - Adom-Otchere (Video)

Host of the Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere, has hit back at the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for failing the party in the 2020 election.

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana
Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana Pulse Ghana

According to the ace journalist, the NDC scribe neglected his duties in the last presidential election. He noted that Mr. Nketiah must answer and account to the party what systems the NDC put in place to account for the results of the 2020 results.

Paul on Thursday, May 20, 2021 said his show that Mr. Asiedu Nketiah’s conduct at the 2020 election and the election petition subsequently is “irresponsible and moribond”.

The Good Evening Ghana host also accused the NDC General Secretary of passing derogatory statements about the Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson because she is a woman.

Mr. Nketiah and the NDC have been responding to the EC’s announcement of 16 resolutions following a 2-day forum at an inter-party advisory committee meeting which the NDC boycotted.

Amongst other things, the EC announced that the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election will close at 3 pm instead of 5 pm.

The workshop which had representatives from the various political parties except for the representatives of the country’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also agreed that “continuous Voter Registration should be implemented with proof of citizenship being limited to the use of Ghana Card and Ghana Passport since the guarantee system is often abused”.

But Mr. Nketiah and the NDC at a press conference in Accra today rejected the Electoral Commission’s adopted electoral reforms, saying such a process without the biggest opposition party makes mockery of the country’s electoral system.

Watch video below;

