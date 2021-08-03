In a petition filed at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast, he said the nullification and the further order that the Electoral Commission should conduct fresh elections in the constituency lacked any constitutional and/or legal basis.

"The judgment is wholly against the weight of the evidence," he said.

He is seeking the Court of Appeal to include a declaration that the judgment of the High Court, Cape Coast, chaired by Justice Kwasi Boakye, on July 28, 2021, was void for having been issued out of jurisdiction, and an order setting aside the judgment of the High Court and another order setting aside the award of costs against him.

"The High Court did not allow for proof of foreign law in the determination of the issue of whether or not the appellant owed allegiance to a country other than Ghana," he said.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling in The Republic v. High Court (Commercial Division) Accra, the appellant said per Article 129(3) of the 1992 Constitution, all courts were bound to follow decisions of the Supreme Court on questions of law.