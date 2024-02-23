He said the NPP has neglected him over the years when it comes to appointments and it is unfair.
Bawumia could at least appoint me as a toilet cleaner – Obiri Boahen
Nana Obiri Boahen, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bemoaned the neglect that has been melted out to him by the governing party.
Nana Obiri Boahen admitted to working tirelessly for the party and ensuring Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president. He said his neglect by the party frontline is "shocking" and "worrying."
Speaking in an interview with NEAT FM's morning show 'Ghana Montie', Obiri Boahen vented his frustrations, citing his party's recently-elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who also overlooked his efforts.
"If he [Dr. Bawumia] wants me on his team, that is okay, but if he doesn't, I will keep doing my best for the party. I have done my best for this party from 2016 till date, but if I am not being recognized, that's okay," he said.
Adding that, "From 2017 till date, I have not been appointed by this government on any board. I am human, and this kind of situation can be painful and worrying. At least they should appoint me to clean toilets."
Mr Boahen specifically criticised the NPP leadership for what he perceived as a lack of regional balance in the composition of the National Campaign team.
He expressed discontent over not being included in the team, particularly after personally campaigning for Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the Super Delegates’ conference of the party.
