He claims Bawumia's conduct depicts someone who doesn't "know his responsibility as a Vice President and that is why he is going about engaging in a concert party."

"Dr. Bawumia does not know his responsibility as a Vice President and that is why he is going about engaging in a concert party. I have gone out of my way to enumerate the responsibilities of the Vice President and I thought he pick lessons from that, but it seems he did not," Asiedu Nketia said.

His comments come at the back of Dr. Bawumia who listed 50 reasons why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been a better President than John Mahama.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia said Ghanaians should compare the records of both leaders before deciding who to vote for on December 7.

He said what matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve.

But the NDC scribe responding to Dr. Bawumia in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM said he appears not to be conversant with his duties as Vice-President.

"He is still displaying concert party antics...the devil finds work for idle hands. Because he does not know his job description, he is jumping all over the place trying to fit into the governance system," Asiedu Nketia slammed.

He said "In one breath, he is an examiner asking questions and at another point in time he is an Economist talking about economic issues. This is a sign of frustration; he really does not know why he is a Vice President. If you don't know where you are going, any road will take you there.

"...We will not allow his frustration to mislead us; we will not leave our work to respond to his frustration by talking about his questions. If he wants to ask questions, he should look for his class because he is not a match for Naana Opoku-Agyemang," he added.