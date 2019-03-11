He said Bawumia should should focus his attention from political vigilantism and focus on 're-arresting' the cedi.

He was reacting to the Vice President’s advice against vigilantism when he addressed residents of Zongo communities during the 51st-anniversary celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad in Kumasi yesterday.

Dr. Bawumia called on the Ghanaian youth, particularly those in the Zongos to avoid being used by politicians for violent activities.

No political party can be excused from the rise in political vigilantism. We will equally blame NPP, NDC and all political parties are equally to be blamed. Unfortunately, this does not help us as a zongo and Muslim community- what concerns us as a people should be our education, getting jobs and being able to grow our business. When the politicians come, let’s ask them about their message,” Dr. Bawumia said.

However, Ofosu Kwakye thinks the Vice President's advise should be focused on the economy.

In a mocking post on Facebook, he wrote: “I would argue at this point, that we urgently need the Vice President to become a Cedi-lante.”