Bawumia made this announcement during an address in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, where he outlined his vision for the country if elected president. As the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), he emphasized the need for a leaner government structure to effectively manage the nation's resources.
Bawumia pledges to appoint no more than 50 ministers, deputies if elected President
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has vowed to appoint no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers if he secures the presidency of Ghana, diverging from the approach of his boss, President Akufo-Addo, who appointed 110 ministers, ministers of state, and deputies in 2017, marking the highest number in the nation's history.
Recommended articles
Stressing the importance of prudent resource allocation, Bawumia asserted that reducing the number of ministers would contribute to cutting down the cost of governance and enable the efficient utilization of Ghana's limited resources.
The declaration underscores Bawumia's commitment to implementing measures aimed at streamlining government operations and fostering fiscal responsibility if he assumes the presidency.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh