Bawumia's accomplishments versus what to expect if he becomes President of Ghana

Reflecting on his tenure as Vice-President, he acknowledged the challenges faced by the nation upon assuming office in 2017, stating that Ghana’s economy was in a state of decline, with pressing issues such as dumsor, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth unemployment demanding urgent attention.

Dr. Bawumia however, opined in his address that despite inheriting a difficult economic situation, he and his team embarked on a clear and decisive program to stabilize the economy, improve social services, and drive industrialization. Through strategic initiatives such as free education, enhanced social protection, and support for farmers, significant progress was made in key economic indicators, setting the stage for sustainable growth and development.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader further stated that he is focused on addressing the needs of marginalized communities, such as the Zongo Communities. Adding that his vision for the future is grounded in a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to create a better tomorrow for all Ghanaians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to the 2024 Presidential election, Dr. Bawumia presented himself as a candidate with a proven record of leadership and a clear vision for the future, including a promise to limit the number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers to no more than 50 under his presidency.

According to him, fewer ministers will contribute to a streamlined decision-making process. “I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” he pledged.

He outlined ambitious goals, including job creation for the youth, improved healthcare, and sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Bawumia's vision for Ghana encompasses preparing the nation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leveraging natural resources for the benefit of all, and ensuring accountability and transparency in governance. If elected as President, Ghanaians can expect a continuation of Dr. Bawumia's transformative agenda, with a renewed emphasis on sustainable development, inclusive growth, and effective governance.