Bawumia’s selection of NAPO as running mate is against his will – Nyaho-Tamakloe

In an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise on June 27, 2024, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe alleged that Dr. Bawumia was pressured to choose Dr. Opoku Prempeh.

“Akufo-Addo in scene 1 picked his own running mate, scene 2 picked his own running mate. Why can’t Bawumia pick his own running mate? I know for a fact that he can’t pick his own running mate and I made mention of it almost seven months ago.

“If we are not careful, that alone can destroy our party. Bawumia is a nice gentleman but it’s not every gentleman who can be a good politician. I predicted that Bawumia will not be given a free hand because of their own interest to pick his own running mate, that has happened," he said.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed doubts about the party's goal to break the eight, asserting that “those at the helm of affairs are not helping” the party. He also stressed that President Akufo-Addo does not heed the advice of the party’s founding leaders.

He continued: “Kufuor listens but Nana Addo doesn’t listen. I’m saying it and I will say it again. Because if he listens then this hotel issue should not be an issue at all.”

The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had reportedly presented Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate to Presidet Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to JoyNews’ Presidential Affairs correspondent Elton Brobbey, a meeting took place on June 25 at the Jubilee House. During the meeting, Vice President Dr Bawumia presented his choice to the President.

Elton Brobbey clarified that President Akufo-Addo offered some advice and shared his thoughts but eventually accepted Dr Bawumia's choice.