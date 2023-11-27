During an interview with Joy Prime's Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, Mr. Awontirim accused Dr. Bawumia of not taking the elections seriously and criticized his focus on addressing electricity issues as a campaign starter.
'Be serious; don't campaign like you're running for SRC elections' - Former MP advises Bawumia
Timothy Ataboadey Awontirim, the former Member of Parliament for the Builsa North constituency, has voiced his reservations about the campaign approach of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the lead-up to the upcoming general elections.
"If today you are still talking about the 'dumsor' economy, you have started on a bad note. The elections this year are going to be based on policies," he emphasized.
Mr. Awontirim highlighted perceived deficiencies in communication, policy clarity, and overall messaging within the NPP. He stressed the importance of a more focused and inclusive approach to connect with a wider audience and ensure electoral success for the party.
"It's child’s play; the people of Ghana have gone beyond the 'Dumsor' economy. Bawumia must be a serious candidate. Bawumia should take the people of Ghana seriously; attacking John Mahama is not part of your policy," he asserted.
Expressing skepticism about Dr. Bawumia's ability to govern effectively at the highest level, Mr. Awontirim raised concerns about decision-making and policy implementation during Bawumia’s tenure. He urged the flagbearer to present comprehensive ideas and reasons why he should be elected president.
"I believe that having been in power for the past seven to eight years, he should have known the policies he’s going out with; he does not even need a manifesto. He came into power, giving the people high hopes and policies that he thought he could do. He was a master-class of his own," Mr. Awontirim explained.
He insisted that Dr. Bawumia needs to articulate new ideas and policies, focusing on the issues that matter to Ghanaians, rather than approaching the campaign like an SRC presidency bid. "Tell us why we should vote for you; tell us about the new ideas you are bringing; don’t start as if you are campaigning to become an SRC president."
