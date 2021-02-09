According to him, Muntaka must substantiate his allegations.

"This is not the time for apology and retraction…the law must take its course," Nana Kofi Ntiamoah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He further stressed that "Muntaka's apology should not obstruct the judicial inquiry into the matter."

Muntaka has apologised for the bribery accusation he made against a justice of the Supreme Court after the elections of a speaker for the 8th Parliament.

He issued a formal written retraction and apology to the Supreme Court for alleged bribery comments made against an unnamed member of the bench.

The MP alleged that bribery was intended to solicit votes during the Speaker of Parliament elections in the chamber in other to usher Professor Mike Oquaye of the NPP into victory.

He said: "There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years."