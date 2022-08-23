Charles Owusu blames IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare over economic hardship

Ghana Police Service warns prophets

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the Ghana Police Service sent a strong warning to prophets who publicly spell doom on people, especially celebrities in the country.

The police said such acts are against the laws of the country and prophets who engage in such activities will be made to face the full rigours of the law.

The final warning follows the arrest of Prophet Steven Akwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, who gave death prophecy about controversial dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale.

Pulse Ghana

The pastor on September 28, 2021, openly said in a supposed prophecy on the radio that Shatta Wale was going to be gunned down on Monday, October 18, a day after the musician's birthday.

Reacting to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statement that he has an abiding faith in God to turn the fortunes of Ghana around, Charles Owusu said "It is not as if President Akufo-Addo has not worked, he has worked a lot and it is evident across entire Ghana…. When Nana Addo Dankwa. Akufo-Addo became a president, in his journey, a certain man who says he is also a Christian got an appointment in this country and what he did was to use fiat. He asked prophets not to prophesy in this country.

"He asked that when one receives a prophecy, they bring it for him to sieve it. He is suppressing the voice of God in this nation by sieving prophesies to determine what can be said in public and what cannot be said. We didn’t see that even in the days of Nebuchadnezzar."

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said the action by the IGP was an attempt to fight God which attracted consequences for the country.

"I am telling you that there were pastors in this country who were praying for the president that nobody knew. Now everybody stopped. I am telling you; I am a pastor," Charles stated.