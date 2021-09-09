According to him, it is an idiomatic expression in the English Language.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "What has Mahama done wrong? I think people want to disrupt us from the good things we are doing. When we say ‘do or die’ assignment, it means you must use all your energies to do something, I don’t see how this is problematic unless for those who do not understand or fail to understand the obvious. He was communicating in the English language. And in the English language, there are idiomatic expressions. Whoever does not understand it, may look it up in the dictionary. It is the Queen's language."

He added: "We don't think this should be something people should be worried about at all. So if no one is interested in destroying the results, why should that statement scare anybody? I don't see why people should make a fuss about this thing at all. I am so surprised about this hypocrisy. People are trying to make mountain out of a molehill. If someone has issues with this, he should go and blame his English teacher, he should not be worrying us."

Meanwhile, Mahama speaking on Moonlite FM in Sunyani, said he stands by his comment.

He said "It is an idiomatic expression. In the English Language, we have idioms in there. I think those who left school early do not understand idiomatic expressions. Do or die means a critical assignment you have, and you must do the needful or perish. What it means is that [officials of the] NDC shouldn't wait and go to the Supreme Court again."