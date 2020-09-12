Consultation to legalise Okada resumes in October - Transport Ministry

The use of motorbikes for commercial purposes popularly known as Okada is illegal following the passage of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, L.I.2180 in 2012.

It has become a controversial subject matter lately following former president Mahama’s promise in August that his government will review the law to legalise the activity in 2021 if voted back into power.

Mr. Mahama explained that, although illegal, the activity has been ongoing anyway and has become a source of livelihood for a lot of unemployed Ghanaians, hence the need to have a second look at the law that bans it.

The promise by the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer has received a lot of positive reactions from the Okada riders association as most of its members have welcomed it and promised to vote for him to make their activities legal.

However, the governing New Patriotic Party has also claimed that it has been considering legalizing Okada to the extent that a stakeholder consultation had been ongoing but had to be put on hold due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said it had been meeting with the Ghana Institute of Planners, Ghana Automobile Dealers Association, Ghana National Association of Driving Schools, Ghana Association of Driving Instructors, National Road Safety Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, and Okada Riders Association among others.

In a press release on Friday, September 11, it said it “sought to assess the implementation of the Road Traffic Regulations, and, in the process, needed to consult stakeholders, industry players, and interest groups on the provisions in the law.”

“The Ministry, between March and November 2019, held consultations with various organisations, regional administrations, and local authorities.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the final stage of the stakeholder engagement is expected to commence in October 2020, and a report presented before Cabinet for consideration,” the Transport Ministry explained.

Consultation to legalise Okada resumes in October - Transport Ministry