Mr. Cudjoe has been criticizing President Akufo-Addo and it is on record that he said the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is too weak to fight corruption in the country.

President Akufo-Addo has come under criticisms lately after the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu resigned and afterwards accused him of interfering in his work especially with regards to the Agyapa Minerals Royalties.

Franklin Cudjoe on Citi TV’s ‘Big Issue on Saturday has said that ex-President Mahama who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress was criticised unfairly on matters of corruption, looking at what is happening in the current administration.

“The fact of the matter is that there is corruption fatigue because in the country now, I have been on record to have said President Akufo-Addo is too weak to fight corruption but to be fair, I think the things we said of ex-president Mahama including myself and the kinds of movements we created and formed including the likes of Occupy Ghana and what we stood against compared to what is happening now, there appears to be very significant rise.”

“A part of me feels sorry that we did all of that to the former president Mahama but now we seem to be cool about the issue (corruption) now. Honestly, I feel President Akufo-Addo left some of his appointees who from day one engaged in acts of corruption without doing anything about it. And there is also a certain form of hypocrisy from some of my friends who were active during Mahama’s era but seem to be quiet now but for me, I have rendered my apology to God because I think it’s unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, Ghana 2020 general elections will come off on Monday 2020 at 270 constituencies.

The EC has said that it is looking forward to declaring the results within 24 hours.