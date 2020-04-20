He said the deadly virus would have worsened the situation in the country and gave reasons that Mahama and the NDC shared the same belief as other European countries that repatriated their citizens in China at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to him, the NDC would have evacuated Ghanaian students studying in China following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

"Those countries like Iran, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the USA that reasoned like the NDC and brought their citizens back from China, have you seen their situation today? The number of COVID-19 cases would have skyrocketed and spiraled out of control just as its happening in those countries if NDC under Mahama was in power," he said.

John Mahama

The NPP scribe speaking on Accra-based Okay FM noted that a lot of the advanced countries are now focusing on contact tracing strategy, placing Ghana ahead of them in terms of being proactive by the government.

He stated: "As we speak now, the enhanced surveillance and contact tracing that Ghana rolled out about two weeks ago, is now being replicated in other foreign countries. In the UK, if you live with someone who has tested positive, you don’t have the right to go to the hospital to test whether you have the virus or not. They don’t have voluntary testing kits unless you are sick and hospitalised or you are showing symptoms of the virus before you will be tested. This is what is happening in the UK."