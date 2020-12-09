According to him, celebrating election victory does not have to be aggressive.

He took to Twitter to write: “Dear NPP Supporter, When you win an election, you don't need to be aggressive. Be of good character and wait for the Electoral Commission to declare. And when you jubilate, be moderate and sensitive to public order and safety.”

Supporters of both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress have been upbeat, as leaders of the parties have claimed victory even before the Electoral Commission declares the results of the December 7 election.

Ghanaians have been waiting to hear the EC announce who between former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC and President Akufo Addo of the NPP has won the election.