The deputy Eastern Regional Minister Joseph Tetteh has said he is still at post and not resigned.

The reports by online medium indicated that the deputy Minister has resigned.

Reports said Joseph Tetteh reigned in solidarity with his Krobo tribesman Boakye Agyarko, who was recently sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the controversial AMERI deal.

A letter sighted by Pulse.com.gh on social media letter addressed to Nana Addo, dated Wednesday, August 9, 2018, suggested the Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Manya Krobo Constituency took the decision to resign based on "the current happenings in your government especially the dismissal of my senior brother and colleague, Hon. Boakye Agyarko who has been a strong pillar in the Krobo bloc and whose support led to the annexing of the seat from the NDC (National Democratic Congress) in the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency".

But the deputy minister said the letter circulating on social media to that effect is fake.