Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday made the first major changes to his government, 20 months after taking over as President.

He has moved the Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba as an Ambassador to Italy.

Nana Addo has made the following changes to the composition of his government, with immediate effect:

1. John Peter Amewu, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and acting Minister for Energy, is now Minister for Energy;

2. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Minister for Lands and Natural Resources;

READ MORE: Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors

3. Hon. Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament for Navrongo constituency and former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is now Minister for Aviation;

4. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, is now Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources;

5. Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid former Minister for Information, is now Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development;

6. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebl constituency and former Deputy Minister for Information, is now Minister for Information designate;

7. Hon. Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, is now Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection designate;

8. Paulina Tangoba Abayage, former Ambassador to Italy, is now Upper East Regional Minister designate;

9. Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North constituency and former deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

10. Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North constituency, is now Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

11. Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, is now Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President;

12. Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, is now Minister of State at the Office of the President;

13. Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, is now Deputy Minister for Information;

14. Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports; and

READ ALSO: Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions

15. Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Ambassador-designate to Italy.

The statement signed and issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the President said: "President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Ministers-designate for Information, and Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Regional Ministers-designate for Upper East and Brong

Ahafo, as well as the deputy Regional Minister-designate for Brong Ahafo, so they can assume their respective offices as quickly as possible."