He said the party and the president should do away with some of the elders in his nomination of ministers for his second term.

Mr. Mensa specifically said the former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo and the former Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah should be sidelined.

He said the likes of Kan Dapaah and other senior appointees in the first term of the president should not be appointed, rather they should be made to give the young ones some form of training behind the scenes.

Such a move he opined will pave way for the young appointees to be actively involved in the governance system and participate even more in advancing the course of the youth at the same time.

Albert Kan-Dapaah

The youth he added are more vibrant, energetic, creative, talented, and skilled to help the president succeed.

According to him, such appointments would offer young persons the opportunity to be nurtured and use their skills to help the government succeed.

He said those with the requisite qualification, experience, exposure and are willing to serve the party should be appointed.