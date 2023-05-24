Dr. Bawumia is the greatest politician Ghana has ever had – Obiri Boahen

During an interview with Neat FM in Accra, Obiri Boahen compared the vice president's performance to that of current football legends, confidently predicting that Bawumia, a hopeful for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer position, would secure Ghana's presidency in 2024.

"Look at the remarkable accomplishments of Dr. Bawumia, even in his current role as vice president. Just imagine what he will achieve when he becomes president. He was specially created by God. In football terms, he is the Haaland of Man City, the Vinicius of Real Madrid, and Bawumia is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in Ghanaian politics. He will undoubtedly surpass former President Mahama," Obiri Boahen stated.

Nana Obiri Boahen emphasized Dr. Bawumia's instrumental role in driving digitalization within the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, further highlighting his credibility.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Obiri Boahen Pulse Ghana

He also stressed that the vice president is the most suitable choice for the NPP's flagbearer position, urging the public to disregard any attempts to undermine his aspirations through tribalism.

Relatedly, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently informed the Majority Caucus of his intention to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Dr. Bawumia is considered by many as the favourite to succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2024 but must beat off competition from three-time runner Alan Kyeremanteng who resigned in January this year to focus on his Presidential ambition.