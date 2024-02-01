Dr. Bawumia to present his vision to Ghanaians on February 7

Themed ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future’, the address will take place at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Bawumia's speech is expected to emphasize leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth.

The Vice President aims to position Ghana as a digital hub for Africa, narrowing the digital divide and applying digital technology and artificial intelligence to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.

As the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections, Dr Bawumia expressed his commitment to moving Ghana to the next level by building upon existing foundations.

He envisions a Ghana that supports local businesses, caters to the needs of the poor, and fosters economic growth through industrial development.

Addressing party members after securing the flagbearer position, Dr. Bawumia stated, "I have worked hard with you for the NPP and for Ghana over the last 22 years, from the Kufuor's era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana to our years in opposition and now in government."