Dr. Kwabena Donkor criticises appointment of three Deputy MDs for Intercity STC

Evans Annang

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, a member of the Committee on Employment, Social Welfare, and State-Owned Enterprises, has expressed his disapproval over the appointment of three Managing Directors for Intercity State Transport Company (STC), labelling the decision as unfortunate.

Intercity STC Coaches
The unionised staff of Intercity STC have also voiced their opposition to the appointment of a Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations. The staff argue that the company urgently needs more buses, not new appointments.

“STC has operated without a Deputy Managing Director for a considerable period, indicating that reducing the number of deputy managing directors will not negatively impact our operations,” stated a petition sent to the Board Chairman of the Company.

In an interview on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Dr. Donkor, the Pru East lawmaker, questioned the rationale behind appointing multiple managing directors for a struggling entity.

“The STC situation is most unfortunate. STC is not a blue-chip company; it is a struggling medium-sized state-owned enterprise. Therefore, it is beyond my comprehension why such a struggling medium-sized company should have deputy managing directors, let alone three,” Dr. Donkor remarked.

He further explained that the recent appointment of a third deputy managing director triggered staff agitation.

“Previously, there was no deputy managing director. When you have directors as heads of divisions or business units in a medium-sized company, it is important to remember that this is a Limited Liability Company,” he said.

Dr Kwabena Donkor
Dr Kwabena Donkor Pulse Ghana

Dr. Donkor continued, “Why would you need a deputy managing director, let alone three? Having two was already excessive, so adding a third is inexplicable. It is not just about salaries; the non-salary cost of labour or human capital is very high. This situation reflects a failure to manage the company commercially. A medium-sized company like STC does not need three deputy managing directors.”

The criticism from both Dr. Donkor and the unionised staff highlights concerns over the strategic direction and resource allocation within Intercity STC.

The focus, they argue, should be on improving operational efficiency and expanding the bus fleet rather than increasing the number of senior management positions.

