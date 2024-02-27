ADVERTISEMENT
'Driver banzai' — Minority sings after Nana Addo's State of the Nation address

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Minority in Parliament has likened President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to a reckless driver, suggesting that he drove Ghana, like a car, into an accident that completely destroyed it after delivering the 2024 State of the Nation address.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

In his speech, the president revealed that the NPP government fulfilled its financial obligations by settling the last coupons owed to bondholders, disclosing a payment of GH¢5.8 billion.

He also reassured Ghanaians of a free and fair election in the upcoming December general elections.

He called upon political parties in the country to conduct their campaigns in a manner free from hostility and hate speech.

Nana Addo emphasized that Ghana's industrial transformation includes the successful implementation of the One-District-One-Factory policy, the government's flagship initiative.

Under this program, he said companies have generated 170,000 jobs for the youth.

Earlier, National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama reportedly urged the Minority caucus to end their boycott of the address.

The decision to boycott was prompted by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, referring to the caucus as hooligans.

After the President's address, the Minority referred to him as a reckless driver and expressed their dissent by singing the local song titled ‘driver banzai’.

