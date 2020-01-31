Ayariga said all the reasons given by the EC for a new voters register are not tangible.

“For us, we think that the EC themselves have come out with a proposal and they are looking for a reason to compile new voters register not because the voter register is not credible.”

“They cannot define a proper reason to compile a new voter register.” He added.

The politician said the EC's Eminent Advisory Committee which had called for an all-inclusive engagement on the issue said it will come to come to a final conclusion after suggestions from stakeholders who attended the meeting.

“The eminent body decides that they will go and advice the EC on what to do next based on the submission form both sides; those for, those against and the EC.

Hassan Ayariga

Despite pressure from the members of the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register, the EC has scheduled April 18, 2020, for the compilation of new voters register for the 2020 elections.

The commission expressed the hope that it will complete the exercise by May 30, 2020.

The EC announced that it needs to replace the register in order to deliver a credible election. The Commission, among other factors, says biometric verification devices linked to the current register are worn out.