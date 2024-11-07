ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

EC presents final voters’ register to political parties ahead of 2024 elections

Andreas Kamasah

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has officially delivered the final voters’ register to political parties, marking a significant milestone in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections scheduled for 7 December.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah
Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah

This register, which includes the names of all eligible voters, plays a critical role in ensuring the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

Recommended articles

Addressing representatives of political parties at a gathering in Accra on Wednesday, 6 November, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa reiterated the importance of this milestone, emphasising the Commission's commitment to fair and credible elections.

“At the meeting of IPAC on the 15th of October, we indicated that this presentation would be made to you at the end of the first week of November,” Mensa explained. “However, with the help of God, we have been able to do that two days before the 8th which signifies the end of the first week of November.”

Mensa further revealed that after the exhibition of the revised Provisional Voters Register (PVR), the Commission addressed a total of 158 issues raised by voters across the country. She reassured stakeholders that all concerns had been resolved and that the final voters' register was in optimal condition to support a “credible, transparent, fair, peaceful, and glorious election” on 7 December.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations at the EC, confirmed the Commission’s preparedness for a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

“The soft copies which were presented to the Political Parties on external hard drives contained the Valid Voters Register, the Exceptions List, the Multiples List, the Transferred Voters List, the Absent Voters List, the Manual Verification List, the Proxy Voters List and the Special Voters List,” the statement outlined.

During the presentation, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) requested a summary of the various lists included in the register. While the Commission is not legally obligated to provide statistical breakdowns, it agreed to meet the NDC’s request as a gesture of transparency and accountability. The EC even went further to compile the summaries on a regional basis.

In the statement, the EC underscored its ongoing practice since 1992 of providing political parties with only soft copies of the Certified Voters Register, without a breakdown of statistics. Despite this, it committed to sending the additional summaries to parties after generating them, in response to the NDC’s request.

Reaffirming its commitment to an orderly and trustworthy election, the EC assured all stakeholders that the Certified Voters Register is both “robust and credible.” The Commission expressed its readiness to carry out the electoral process seamlessly before, during, and after the 7 December elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
EC presents final voters’ register to political parties ahead of 2024 elections
EC presents final voters’ register to political parties ahead of 2024 elections Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Electoral Commission

Here's how Electoral Commission collates and declares election results (videos)

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor

Ghana Freedom Party withdraws from 2024 elections due to founder Akua Donkor's death

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Stop predicting 2024 election winners – Akufo-Addo urges clergy

Ghanaians express anger as Akufo-Addo unveils statue of himself, scores himself 80%

Ghanaians angry as Akufo-Addo unveils statue of himself, claims 80% success rate