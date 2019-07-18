He filed his nomination Thursday to contest the upcoming primaries slated for August 24, 2019.

He was the first to present his nomination forms to the constituency executives of the NDC at the party's office.

"By submitting these forms, I'm formally offering myself to party delegates in the constituency and asking them to elect me to lead our great party as the parliamentary candidate in the Adentan constituency and for the 2020 election," he said.

He said it is his expectation that the NDC wins power in 2020 from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), noting that will be possible if he is elected the candidate.

He pledged to reinvigorate and revitalize the party, and to restore the power taken away from the rank and file by empowering the branch and constituency members of the party so that it can win the 2020 elections.

Adamu Ramadan also assured the party of a decorous, civil and mature campaign, adding that the supreme interest of the party will be his utmost guide in whatever he and his campaign team do.

Ramadan said he believes involving his defeated contenders if given the nod will be key to victory in 2020.

Adentan was one of the fiercely contested constituencies during the NDC's primaries prior to the 2016 elections.

But Ramadan defeated his three contenders to emerge winner in the race.

Adamu will compete with the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur and a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Benjamin Angenu in the primaries.