This comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) announced that it has received results from 14 out of the 16 regions and certified.

The seven regions where the results have been certified and released are North East, Central, Volta, Ahafo, Oti, Upper West, and Bono.

The remaining seven results are going through the certification process.

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, the two remaining regions where results are still outstanding as Bono East and Northern.

Below are the certified 2020 presidential election results for the Ahafo Region.