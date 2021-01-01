The NDC MPs presented what it described as evidence of rigging to the envoys.

The meeting with the American and British partners was held at Parliament on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin.

The Minority caucus "presented evidence and the basis for the NDC's rejection of the multiple results declared by the EC for the presidential contest and the dubious parliamentary declarations particularly in Techiman South and Sefwi Wiawso."

NDC MPs

The MPs stated that the government used forces in brutalising ordinary citizens during the elections which were plans to rig the elections leading to the death of unarmed civilians who went to exercise their fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, has filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the election.

Among other things, he is seeking an annulment of the result declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.