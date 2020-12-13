Mr. Mahama said during a press conference in Accra on Thursday after the EC’s election result declaration that a “crack teams of lawyers and senior Party officials” would be deployed to the various constituencies across the country for a “meticulous audit of all presidential pink sheets” and it appears he meant it.

"We are deploying an additional crack teams of lawyers and senior Party officials to support them. Also, in order not to leave any further infractions unaccounted for, the NDC will continue its meticulous audit of all presidential pink sheets to ensure that the verdict of the people is upheld."

The said “crack teams of lawyers and senior Party officials” has since been moving from one Electoral Commission office to another to gather evidence to back the party's claim that the December 7 election was rigged for the New Patriotic Party and its candidate President Akufo-Addo.

A video had emerged earlier which showed senior lawyers of the NDC are seen besieging the Techiman South office of the Electoral Commission to demand information about the election.

Lawyer Kwadzogah Adawudu, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Collins Dauda were among the delegation sighted in the video demanding documents from a returning officer who said he had sent all the documents to the regional office, so did not have a copy to give them.

The same group of people has been sighted in a new video engaging an electoral commission regional official in his office to demand a copy of the Declaration of Poll.