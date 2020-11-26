He said the university forms part of the NDC's interventions to build a university in the newly created regions to offer the youth the opportunity to further their education to the tertiary level.

According to him, "the North Eastern Region is going to get a university campus here so that our young people who want to continue into tertiary education can do so."

He stated that the next NDC government will boost human resources in the region with a new vocational training programme.

"Every district that does not have a secondary technical school is going to have a vocational training centre, and we are going to register all the young people in the district, and we will send you there batch by batch free of charge and you don’t have to pay everything," he added.

Mahama also promised to develop a sporting infrastructure to develop talent.

Addressing party supporters in the region as part of his campaign tour, he said "All the regions that don’t have sports stadiums are going to get new sports stadia. And the sports stadia will be to develop sporting talent.

"So if you are an athlete, you are a footballer, you are volleyball player, the facilities will all be there, and we will spot the talents in the North East Region, take them to the national level and if they are good enough, we will take them to the international level."