Election 2024: Mahama warns EC against rigging plans with NPP

Kojo Emmanuel

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to fulfill its mandate impartially and avoid favoring the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John Mahama
John Mahama

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 3, 2024, Mahama criticised the EC's decision to bar political party agents from observing the ongoing voter transfer exercise, suggesting this move indicates the EC's intention to assist the NPP in manipulating the 2024 election results.

Mahama reiterated his long-standing assertion, most recently during a weekend event in Tongo, that any collusion between the EC and the NPP will ultimately fail.

He expressed his disappointment that the NPP and the EC swiftly reversed a collective decision made at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting the previous week, which had agreed to allow political party agents to be present at district offices during the transfer exercise.

Mahama claimed that the NPP internally acknowledges it is poised to lose the 2024 presidential elections.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
Jean Mensa, EC boss Pulse Ghana

He alleged that the NPP is resorting to gerrymandering during the voter transfer period to enhance its parliamentary prospects, mistakenly believing this strategy will also bolster its presidential vote count.

Furthermore, Mahama revealed that the NDC has identified numerous constituencies in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions, as well as selected areas in Greater Accra and other regions, where the NPP is allegedly attempting to transfer thousands of voters from its strongholds to counteract the NDC's gains.

He concluded by stating that Ghanaians have already decided to vote out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia due to the severe economic hardships and widespread corruption resulting from their administration's mismanagement.

Kojo Emmanuel

