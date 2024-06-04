Election 2024: Mahama warns EC against rigging plans with NPP

Mahama reiterated his long-standing assertion, most recently during a weekend event in Tongo, that any collusion between the EC and the NPP will ultimately fail.

He expressed his disappointment that the NPP and the EC swiftly reversed a collective decision made at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting the previous week, which had agreed to allow political party agents to be present at district offices during the transfer exercise.

Mahama claimed that the NPP internally acknowledges it is poised to lose the 2024 presidential elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He alleged that the NPP is resorting to gerrymandering during the voter transfer period to enhance its parliamentary prospects, mistakenly believing this strategy will also bolster its presidential vote count.

Furthermore, Mahama revealed that the NDC has identified numerous constituencies in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions, as well as selected areas in Greater Accra and other regions, where the NPP is allegedly attempting to transfer thousands of voters from its strongholds to counteract the NDC's gains.