It comes after the Supreme Court dismissed their interrogatories on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

According to the motion, Mr. Mahama wants the following:

The originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 9) for all constituencies in Ghana; The originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 10) for all constituencies in Ghana; The originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 11) for all regions in Ghana; The originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 12) for all regions in Ghana; The original of the Declaration of the Presidential Results Form (Form 13); The records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

Mahama files request to inspect pink sheets

In court on Tuesday, Lawyers of the former president John Mahama were seeking leave of the Supreme Court to allow the electoral commission respond to some 12 interrogatories (questions) to expedite the hearing of the election petition.

But the court refused the request.

Following the refusal of the request, the court has directed the parties to file their issues set out for hearing by 9am on Wednesday, January 20.

The parties are to return to court Wednesday for Case Management Conference or the pre-trial hearing.