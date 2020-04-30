He said the EC must present their road map to Members of Parliament amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Constitution requires that presidential and parliamentary elections be held this year even as we struggle with COVID. The independent Electoral Commission created under Article 45 of this constitution owes this country and Members of Parliament an explanation.

"They have to be summoned to give us their road map as to their preparedness. They need to appraise this House on their level of preparedness for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election. If we cannot get them to brief the Committee, on the whole, they have to come to the Special Budget Committee," he said.

Earlier, the EC withdrew and re-laid to Parliament a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I) to compile new voters register for the 2020 general elections.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

The Public Elections Amendment Regulations were re-laid in Parliament for the second time in less than seven days.

The Public Elections (Regulation of Voters) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 when passed will make a passport number one identification to be presented as evidence as a Ghanaian.

The C.I signed by the Chairperson of The Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, in line with article 51 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana is seeking to amend Regulation 1 of the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2016 (C1. 91).

According to the C.I and by the substitution for sub-regulation (3) of (3), "a person who applies for registration as a voter shall provide as evidence of identification one of the following:

(a) a passport;

(b) a national identification card; or (c) one voter registration identification guarantee form as set out in Form One of the Schedule, that has been completed and signed by two registered voters and (b) by the substitution for sub-regulation (4) of "(4) Despite paragraph (c) of sub-regulation (3), a registered voter shall not guarantee the identity of more than ten persons".