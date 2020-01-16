Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, the MP stated that there are promises the president made prior to the 2016 polls and failed to deliver.

He said Nana Addo has failed Ghanaians and does not deserve another 4-year term.

The outspoken NDC MP said: "The fight against corruption has achieved nothing because it is ongoing with several key personalities in government involved in it."

Nana Addo said his government has achieved a lot in three years, therefore, deserves to be given another four more years to do more in the country.

"Having achieved all these significant milestones, even in the midst of the difficulties we met, I am hopeful that the Ghanaian people would reward my party with another resounding victory in 2020. We will not be complacent, and we will work hard for victory, regardless of the fact that 'One Good Term Deserves Another'. We need four more years to do more," he said.

According to him, the macroeconomic situation he inherited, at the beginning of 2017, was a dire one, evidenced by a GDP growth of 3.6%, fiscal deficit of 9.3%, inflation at 15.4%, and a weak external reserves position.

"The banking sector was weighed down by a plethora of poorly capitalised, and weak and insolvent institutions, with potentially grave consequences for the entire financial system. Agricultural and industrial activities were down. Unemployment, especially of the youth, was widespread, against a background of low incomes and high prices," he said.

But the NDC MP said the President has not lived up to expectation within the last three years.

Ashiamah added that Ghanaians do not need to be in the driving seat before knowing that the vehicle is heading the wrong direction or not moving at all.